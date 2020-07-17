Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra x Inyoung Park reveal MV for orchestral version of Red Velvet's 'Red Flavor'

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and Inyoung Park have released the music video for the orchestral version of Red Velvet's "Red Flavor".



The MV follows a young man who dances along to the symphony's orchestral remake of Red Velvet's 2017 hit song "Red Flavor". Renowned music director and producer Inyoung Park was behind the orchestral rearrangement of the song.



SM Entertainment and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra revealed they signed a partnership this past June, which means fans can expect more covers of other labelmate tracks by the symphony.



Listen to Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and Inyoung Park's "Red Flavor" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.