News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 hours ago

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi win #1 + Performances from July 17th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, TEEN TOP held a special stage with "Crazy", XRO debuted with "Welcome to My Jungle", GFriend made a comeback with "Apple", Jung Se Woon made a comeback with "Say Yes", TOO returned with "Count 1,2", and Giant Pink came back with "Burn Out". 

As for the nominees, BLACKPINK and Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi were up against each other with "How You Like That" and "Monster", but it was Irene and Seulgi's "Monsterthat took the win. Congratulations to Irene and Seulgi!

There were also performances by Irene and SeulgiSF9AB6IXWoodzDONGKIZ I:KANVERIVERYLee Jin Hyuk3YEWeeeklyGolden ChildMoon XionD1CE, and AWEEK

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

SPECIAL: TEEN TOP


==

DEBUT: XRO


==

COMEBACK: GFriend


==

COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon


==

COMEBACK: TOO


==

COMEBACK: Giant Pink


===

Irene and Seulgi


==

SF9


==

AB6IX


==

Woodz


==

DONGKIZ I:KAN


==

VERIVERY


==

Lee Jin Hyuk


==

3YE


==

Weeekly


==

Golden Child


==

Moon Xion


==

D1CE


==

AWEEK


===

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
  3. Seulgi
  4. MUSIC BANK
killthislove00578 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

Not sure why everyone congratulating Irene and Seulgi are getting downvoted, they deserved this win! So many other great performances too!

princesspop63 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

Congratulations Seulgi and Irene

Share

