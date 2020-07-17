Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi win #1 + Performances from July 17th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, TEEN TOP held a special stage with "Crazy", XRO debuted with "Welcome to My Jungle", GFriend made a comeback with "Apple", Jung Se Woon made a comeback with "Say Yes", TOO returned with "Count 1,2", and Giant Pink came back with "Burn Out".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK and Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi were up against each other with "How You Like That" and "Monster", but it was Irene and Seulgi's "Monster" that took the win. Congratulations to Irene and Seulgi!



There were also performances by Irene and Seulgi, SF9, AB6IX, Woodz, DONGKIZ I:KAN, VERIVERY, Lee Jin Hyuk, 3YE, Weeekly, Golden Child, Moon Xion, D1CE, and AWEEK.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







SPECIAL: TEEN TOP







DEBUT: XRO







COMEBACK: GFriend







COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon







COMEBACK: TOO







COMEBACK: Giant Pink







Irene and Seulgi







SF9







AB6IX







Woodz







DONGKIZ I:KAN







VERIVERY







Lee Jin Hyuk







3YE







Weeekly







Golden Child







Moon Xion







D1CE







AWEEK







