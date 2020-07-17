6

Upcoming boy group WEi drop performance cover video of EXO's 'Love Shot'

WEi have dropped their performance cover video of EXO's "Love Shot".

In the performance video, the WEi members are in slick, black suits as they go over the moves for EXO's 2018 track "Love Shot". The upcoming OUI Entertainment boy group do their best rendition of the EXO's powerful choreography.

Watch WEi's "Love Shot" cover video above and the MV by EXO below!

Banjjag353 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Oh I cant wait for the debut

chanisangel81 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

i never heard of wei before but they are cute and they did a good job with this

