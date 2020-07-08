New rookie group Weeekly is the first girl group that debuted in 2020 to sell over 10,000 albums

The new girl group Weeekly has sold 10,000 copies of their single album.



Weeekly released their debut album 'We Are' on major music sites on June 30th. The album had sold more than 10,000 copies by Tuesday afternoon on July 7th. Weeekly became the first girl group that debuted in 2020 to sell more than 10,000 copies of their album. Thus, this is more meaningful for the group.









Their music video is also very popular. The music video of their debut song "Tag Me" has garnered 10 million views on YouTube in just seven days after its release proving their popularity both domestically and internationally.



Weeekly is a new girl group consisting of seven members with an average age of 17. They are currently participating in 'Station', which is an original audio content service of Melon. they will continue to communicate with dan using this platform until the 22nd.





