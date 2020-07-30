Netizens impressed and surprised by Yoo Jae Suk's popularity in China as his Chinese fanclub puts in a huge order for SSAK3's special album

Yoo Jae Suk is known as the national MC as he has an immense amount of popularity in Korea through his smooth hosting abilities.

Recently, he is participating in a project group called SSAK3 with Lee Hyori and Rain. The project group was formed through the MBC program 'Hangout with Yoo' and the songs released by SSAK3 are swiping up the charts in Korea.

However, many Korean netizens were surprised to see Yoo Jae Suk's popularity continue overseas. One netizen posted on an online community about the number of sales that the special album for SSAK3 has gotten recently in China.

His Chinese fanclub yoojaeseokBar put in order for 7,000 copies, which is far more than anyone expected for SSAK3 to sell in China since the group was only a project group from a tv program. According to the netizen, this was all thanks to the popularity of Yoo Jae Suk. Yoo Jae Suk was able to gain many Chinese fans through the ever-popular show 'Running Man' which is being aired for more than ten years.

The photo that was posted along with the album sales is the crowd that followed Yoo Jae Suk's car. Chinese fans realized Yoo Jae Suk was in the black van and began to hurdle around it. Yoo Jae Suk kindly waved his hands for everyone since everyone seemed to be shouting out his name at the time.

Netizens were amazed by the amount of popularity Yoo Jae Suk had. He seemed to be as popular as any Kpop idol group.

Netizens' commented:

"I realized that Yoo Jae Suk was famous overseas because of SSAK3."

"Wow. Just wow."



"That's my idol right there. let's continue with success."



"He is like a Kpop idol. lol."



"When I used to live in China, the people around me all knew Yoo Jae Suk when they're interested in Korea."



"So crazy, he's so popular."



"He's not even a professional singer. He's an MC. that's amazing."



"Wow, he sold more albums than my favorite singer."



"I think he was popular since his X-man days too."



"OMG 7,000 copies??"



"That's amazing sales performance for a rookie singer lol."

