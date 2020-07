Kpop idol boy groups are known to show off their young boyish charms as they promote their tracks and albums. However, there are a few idol members who show a more masculine charm through their broad shoulders and strong physique.

Here are a few idol members who are known for their broad shoulders.

1. BTS Jin

2. EXO Sehun

3. NU'EST Baekho

4. 2PM Taecyeon

5. Kang Daniel

6. The Boyz Jooyeon









7. MONSTA X Shownu

8. NCT Lucas

9. ASTRO Moonbin

Are there any other Kpop idols with broad shoulders who come into mind? Let us know in the comment section below!