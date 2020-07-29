11

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa to hold their first meeting to discuss their project girl group

AKP STAFF

On July 30, a representative of MBC's Saturday variety series 'Hangout With Yoo' confirmed with media outlets, "Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and Hwa Sa plan to hold their first meeting as the 'Refund Squad' on July 31." 

Previously during 'Hangout With Yoo', Lee Hyori a.k.a Rinda G of SSAK3 mentioned that she wanted to participate in a project girl group made up of members including herself, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa. The staff of 'Hangout With Yoo' then decided to put this plan forth into action, and it seems likely that fans will be able to see this one-of-a-kind project girl group debut some time this year!

Meanwhile, Rinda G is currently promoting as a female member of co-ed project group SSAK3, sweeping domestic music charts with their debut song "Summer Once Again". 

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  3. Hwa Sa
  4. Uhm Jung Hwa
2 2,490 Share 85% Upvoted

5

iamdorathexplora88 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Watch them come out with something amazing. Just watch.

Share

1

danilove3709668 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Wait, this was a for real thing!?! ohhh snap

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AB6IX, BTS, Jungkook, Jimin, Gong Yoo, Kang Dong Won, Lee Jun Ki, NU
Hot male celebrities who were born in Busan
4 hours ago   12   4,627
NCT, Jeno, Mark, Jisung, Haechan, Jaemin, NCT Dream
Find out NCT Dream's MBTI
3 hours ago   0   2,831

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND