Posted 39 minutes ago

Super Junior K.R.Y to greet fans with their very own 'Beyond LIVE' concert

Super Junior's vocal unit Super Junior K.R.Y is the next artist up for SM Entertainment's interactive live online concert series, 'Beyond LIVE'!

The trio will be greeting fans this coming August 23 at 3 PM KST with their very own 'Beyond LIVE' show, titled 'The Moment With Us'. This marks Super Junior K.R.Y's first solo concert in approximately 5 years, after their successful Asia tour 'Phonograph' in 2015. Fans can look forward to a unique concert under the theme of 'Fairy Tales', delivering elegant performances told in the form of storytelling. 

Meanwhile, 'Beyond LIVE' will be hosting girl group TWICE's online solo concert this coming August 9 at 3 PM KST, titled 'World In A Day'.

