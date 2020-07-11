Lee Hyori tears up talking about karaoke controversy involving Girls' Generation's YoonA

Lee Hyori teared up talking about the karaoke controversy involving Girls' Generation's YoonA.



Controversy arose after Lee Hyori and YoonA visited a karaoke spot during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and both Lee Hyori and YoonA apologized on social media. On the July 11th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, and Rain gathered together to practice their upcoming debut track "Once Again This Beach" composed by Lee Sang Soon.



Yoo Jae Suk mentioned to Lee Hyori, "Let's be careful before our debut," and Lee Hyori responded with tears falling down her face, "I'll be careful." She wiped away her tears, saying, "I might leave the group. Find another member," which Yoo Jae Suk and Rain were against. She added, "I was so excited. I should stop being Linda G. I shouldn't cause trouble to the team like this."



Rain and Yoo Jae Suk comforted her by handing her tissues and saying, "Lee Hyori is also human." She further apologized, expressing, "I didn't think as much as I should have."



In other news, SSAK3 recently dropped the music video for the remake of their track "In Summer".




