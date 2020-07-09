SSAK3 (Yoo-Dragon, Rinda G, & BiRyong) spotted recording their debut title song 'Once Again This Beach'

Rookie co-ed trio SSAK3 (made up of members Yoo-Dragon, Rinda G, and BiRyong) has been spotted in the studio recording their debut title track, "Once Again This Beach" composed by Lee Sang Soon!

Viewers can catch the SSAK3 members during their full recording session on this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' airing on July 11, as Yoo-Dragon (Yoo Jae Suk), Rinda G (Lee Hyori), and BiRyong (Rain) fiercely compete for the main rap part of "Once Again This Beach"!

According to reports, SSAK3 will be making their official debut this coming July 25 with "Once Again This Beach". The track was composed by Lee Hyori's husband Lee Sang Soon with lyrics written by Rinda G herself.





Are you ready for SSAK3 to take over this summer with their big debut? In the meantime, you can also check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the trio's debut dance practice set, below.