YoonA also writes a handwritten apology after karaoke outing with Lee Hyori

Girls' Generation's YoonA has also shared a handwritten letter of apology, after causing a stir for her recent karaoke outing with Lee Hyori back on July 1.

YoonA wrote, "Hello, this is Lim YoonA. First and foremost, I am sincerely reflecting after causing many of you concerns due to my careless actions. I apologize. I was naive in my thoughts and decisions during a time when everyone is struggling and everyone must be careful. I will do my very best to act more thoughtfully from here on. Again, I'm deeply reflecting as I was unable to respect so many healthcare professionals fighting against COVID19, as well as the the nation's people, due to my failure to take caution. Once again, I apologize for causing everyone concern."

Back on July 1, netizens expressed their discomfort in light of the times after Lee Hyori and YoonA went live on Instagram, in the middle of a karaoke outing in Apgu-jeong.

