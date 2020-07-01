9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Kang Daniel to release a special single feat. Simon D for his 1st debut anniversary

According to media outlet reports on July 1, Kang Daniel will be releasing a special single later this month in commemoration of his 1st debut anniversary!

The upcoming single will be released on July 25, Kang Daniel's solo debut date, and will feature rapper Simon D. Also on this day at 9 PM KST, Kang Daniel will be holding his first online fan meeting 'DAN1TYST', celebrating his special anniversary with fans worldwide. 

Stay tuned for more information on Kang Daniel's new single!

primazaza1,452 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

special single with Simon D an maybe even a prerelease of his album. I feel in this new album we will have the Gray Song and maybe a DPR Live song too ! I can't wait !

