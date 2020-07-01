Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi reveal shadow puppet teaser for 'Monster' unit debut

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have revealed a shadow puppet teaser for their 'Monster' unit debut.



On July 1, Red Velvet shared the teaser video below of a shadow puppet show along with the caption, "Guess who." Irene and Seulgi are making a unit debut with 'Monster' on July 6 KST.



