Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi reveal shadow puppet teaser for 'Monster' unit debut

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have revealed a shadow puppet teaser for their 'Monster' unit debut.

On July 1, Red Velvet shared the teaser video below of a shadow puppet show along with the caption, "Guess who." Irene and Seulgi are making a unit debut with 'Monster' on July 6 KST.

Check out their teaser images here if you missed them. 

