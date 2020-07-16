Lovelyz's Le Mi Joo in talks to star in new tvN variety 'Sixth Sense' with Yoo Jae Suk, Jeon So Min, & more

Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo is currently in talks to star in tvN's new outdoor variety series, 'Sixth Sense'!

Previously, news of the upcoming program garnered attention as it was revealed that former 'Running Man' PD Jung Chul Min would be working with MC Yoo Jae Suk again in 'Sixth Sense'. In addition, some of the currently confirmed cast members of the show include another 'Running Man' member Jeon So Min, solo artist Jessi, and actress Oh Na Ra.





Insiders say that filming for tvN's 'Sixth Sense' begins during the first week of August, with aims for the show to premiere by later in the same month.

