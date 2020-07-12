Korea's oldest MC Song Hae hospitalized, absent from this week's 'National Singing Contest' broadcast

Song Hae, long-time MC of KBS variety program 'National Singing Contest,' will be unable to appear on the program for the time being.



For the July 12 KST broadcast of the program, songwriter-turned-television personality Lee Ho Seop appeared as a special MC. During the episode, a caption read that Song Hae was suddenly unable to appear due to personal circumstances.



On June 26, the day of the episode's recording, Song Hae was unable to attend come to set because he had been hospitalized at Seoul's Hanyang University Hospital due to a severe cold. While he remains in the hospital, his health is reportedly improving. During his examination, he was screened for COVID-19; however, his results turned out negative.



Meanwhile, Song Hae became the oldest active broadcasting MC as of this year, having turned 93 years old this past April. He has been the host of 'National Singing Contest' since 1984, having only taken a six-month break since he first started.