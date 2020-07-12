8

Posted by danisurst

Korea's oldest MC Song Hae hospitalized, absent from this week's 'National Singing Contest' broadcast

Song Hae, long-time MC of KBS variety program 'National Singing Contest,' will be unable to appear on the program for the time being.

For the July 12 KST broadcast of the program, songwriter-turned-television personality Lee Ho Seop appeared as a special MC. During the episode, a caption read that Song Hae was suddenly unable to appear due to personal circumstances.

On June 26, the day of the episode's recording, Song Hae was unable to attend come to set because he had been hospitalized at Seoul's Hanyang University Hospital due to a severe cold. While he remains in the hospital, his health is reportedly improving. During his examination, he was screened for COVID-19; however, his results turned out negative.

Meanwhile, Song Hae became the oldest active broadcasting MC as of this year, having turned 93 years old this past April. He has been the host of 'National Singing Contest' since 1984, having only taken a six-month break since he first started.

oogielaflick3 pts 7 minutes ago 0
Song Hae is probably the most respected person in Korea, alongside fellow MC Yu Jae Suk. Like many people, I watched his official Wedding a couple of years ago, that was arranged as part of a reality TV show on KBS. What a great moment that was, when his band actually was there at the wedding and played the theme song of Korea Sings, as Song Hae walked down the aisle! One dream of mine, is to one day, go to Korea and it would be insane to actually be at a Korea Sings taping and to see Song Hae in person. I wish him well in his recovery. He is probably the most loved person in Korea and it is well deserved!

