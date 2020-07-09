Eric Nam confirms his comeback with a new mini album

On July 10, Eric Nam's agency confirmed to various media outlets, "Eric Nam will be releasing a new mini album on July 30. He has prepared music inspired by the sentiment of summer, that you want to listen to while feeling the cool breeze during an outdoor vacation. Please look forward to it."

This will mark Eric Nam's first comeback in approximately 8 months, since the release of 'Before We Begin' last year. In addition, ahead of his official comeback, Eric Nam will also be participating in an OST for ongoing KBS2 drama 'Men Are Men'. Fans can look forward to Eric Nam's OST release on July 13.



Stay tuned for more information on Eric Nam's comeback, later this month!