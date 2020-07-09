TEEN TOP dedicate purple roses to their fans on their 10th anniversary + hint at a new fan song in 2020

July 10 officially marks TEEN TOP's 10th anniversary since debut!

In light of the celebratory occasion, the TEEN TOP members have shared a handsome set of photos dedicated to their fans, holding out purple roses for their beloved Angels (TEEN TOP's official fan club).

Furthermore, TEEN TOP will be carrying out a series of special celebration events on this day, to ensure that their anniversary is spent memorably with their fans. First off, TEEN TOP will be releasing a 2020 version of "To You" on July 10 at 6 PM KST, alongside a special live performance of the track on KBS2's 'Music Bank'. Next, the group plans on holding an 'Eating Show' live broadcast on July 10 at 10 PM KST via 'V Live', creating a chance communicate with fans not only in Korea, but worldwide.

Finally, the TEEN TOP members shared a word of gratitude with one another in light of their big anniversary. C.A.P began with, "It's been hard putting up with one another for the past 10 years, but thanks and congratulations on 10-years." Chunji said, "You've worked hard up until now, so let's keep fighting from here on too." Niel shared, "Thank you and thank you for coming all this way with me. I've always wanted to say thank you to the members."





Ricky relayed, "These days, it feels like we are brighter when we see one another, and we are try ing to understand one another more. To the members who are growing tighter as the years go by, I love you." Last but not least, Changjo commented, "I'm always thankful and grateful to have you all; we endured so many hardships, ran through so many schedules, and have been with one another for such a long time. It feels like you're my family. Let's continue to stay by one another's sides, not growing apart, and grow together."

According to the TEEN TOP members, the group has plans to release a special fan song titled "Pancake" very soon after the release of "To You 2020"! "Pancake" is a song composed and written by Niel and Changjo, meant as a celebratory cake dedicated to fans in light of their 10th anniversary.

Happy 10th anniversary, TEEN TOP!