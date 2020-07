Rookie girl group Saturday is returning with a fun pajama party concept, for their 4th single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'!

According to the schedule below, Saturday's comeback teasers kick off this July 11 with a series of teaser images. The girls will then follow up with an eccentric set of 'Diary' teasers, as well as MV teasers, a highlight medley, all leading up to the group's full comeback on August 3 at 12 PM KST.



Keep an eye out for more of Saturday's exciting comeback teasers!