News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Dream Catcher reveal mystery code #04 for comeback

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have revealed mystery code #04 for their comeback.

The girl group have been releasing mystery codes for fans to decipher, and after a code in neon, a picnic mystery, and a strange string of Greek letters, they've dropped photos of the members' faces. 

Stay tuned for updates on Dream Catcher's first comeback of 2020. 

Pendragonx1,757 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago
You know you're a fan when you can pick out each member just on their smile alone ^_^
Can't wait for this .. I'm hoping they'll find a way to include Handong in the next mv, even if just for some solo scenes... I can always hope

venoa-16 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

i'm very excited to see what concept is this gonna be , sadly I don't think Handong is gonna be part of it ... If I'm not mistaken her passport/visa expired so she has the stay in china longer , and ofc corona .

