Dream Catcher reveal mystery code #04 for comeback

Dream Catcher have revealed mystery code #04 for their comeback.
The girl group have been releasing mystery codes for fans to decipher, and after a code in neon, a picnic mystery, and a strange string of Greek letters, they've dropped photos of the members' faces.
Stay tuned for updates on Dream Catcher's first comeback of 2020.
