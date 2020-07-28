BTS reveal scenic teaser video for 'In The SOOP BTS ver.'

BTS have revealed a scenic teaser video for "In The SOOP BTS ver."



In the teaser video, the BTS members open up about their experience in the forest as well as the comfort they received. 'In The SOOP BTS ver.' follows the group as they spend time healing together yet apart.



The series consists of 8 episodes and airs on JTBC every Wednesdays at 11 PM KST starting on August 19. It will also be available for overseas fans via Weverse beginning on August 20 at 12 AM KST as an extended 80-version of each week's regular broadcast. Unreleased footage, behind-the-scenes episodes, and more will also be available via Weverse.



Watch the teaser for BTS' "In The SOOP BTS ver." above.