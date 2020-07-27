Dream Catcher drops a 2nd mystery image alluding to upcoming comeback

Dream Catcher is continuing to keep fans curious about their latest comeback!

On July 27 KST, the group unveiled a second mystery image, coming in less than a day after the release of the first. This time around, the image depicts an outdoor picnic, with a blanket laid out, bowls of fruit, a basket of bread, and a picnic basket. Scattered across the picnic basket are laminated strips of paper with different words written across them in various foreign languages.

Check out the image below, and try your hand at guessing what it means!