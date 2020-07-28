Jessi & Lee Hyori are hand in hand in 'NUNU NANA' MV special teaser images

Jessi and Lee Hyori have revealed special music video teaser images for "NUNU NANA"!



"NUNU NANA" is a track from Jessi's third mini album 'NUNA', and fans were excited to see she's collaborating with Lee Hyori for the MV. The rapper's upcoming mini album includes the tracks "NUNU NANA", "Star", "Put it On Ya" featuring KARD's BM and Nafia, "Numb", "Who Dat B", and "Drip" featuring Jay Park, and it drops on July 30 KST.



Take a look at Jessi and Lee Hyori's teaser images above and below!



