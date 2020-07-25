71

17

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

DAY6's Young K drops official audio for his solo track 'Text Me Now'

AKP STAFF

DAY6's Young K has dropped official audio for his solo track "Text Me Now".

Young K wrote the lyrics himself and composed the track alongside Isaac Han and Aaron Kim. "Text Me Now" is about wanting someone to text you back right away when you can't wait to see them and being excited whenever you receive a notification.

Listen to Young K's "Text Me Now" below, and let us know what you think.


  1. DAY6
  2. Young K
  3. TEXT ME NOW
7 11,556 Share 81% Upvoted

3

Aga_C2,775 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

YoungK is an amazing vocalist and this song is good, but I can't help but wonder (since Jae pointed it out) why this is on the official Day6 channel and none of Jae's songs are...

Share

2 more replies

2

dannibe2007-15 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

chicken little exposed brian's solo oOP

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND