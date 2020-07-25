DAY6's Young K has dropped official audio for his solo track "Text Me Now".
Young K wrote the lyrics himself and composed the track alongside Isaac Han and Aaron Kim. "Text Me Now" is about wanting someone to text you back right away when you can't wait to see them and being excited whenever you receive a notification.
Listen to Young K's "Text Me Now" below, and let us know what you think.
71
17
Posted by1 day ago
DAY6's Young K drops official audio for his solo track 'Text Me Now'
DAY6's Young K has dropped official audio for his solo track "Text Me Now".
7 11,556 Share 81% Upvoted
Log in to comment