Rain says wife Kim Tae Hee is excited about SSAK3 promotions

Rain revealed his wife Kim Tae Hee is excited about his promotions as a member of the project dance group SSAK3.



As viewers of 'Hangout with Yoo' know, Rain, Kim Tae Hee, and Lee Hyori have joined forces as the co-ed dance group SSAK3 for the variety show's latest project. When asked how his wife Kim Tae Hee responded, Rain expressed, "She's very happy about it. More than anything, she's glad that my personality is finally out there, and what's been hidden is out now. Me and my family dance at home as well. I'm a great dad at home."



Lee Hyori also spoke up about her husband Lee Sang Soon's response as the composer of SSAK3's debut track "Once Again This Beach". She said, "He really looks at comments online. The light is on until the early morning. The song was nominated for #1. He said he had no idea something like that would happen. He can't believe it, and he's so thankful."



As for Yoo Jae Suk, he said of his wife Na Kyung Eun, "I don't know if she listened to this song. I think she listens to it privately. I turn the song off when it comes on because it's embarrassing. I feel embarrassed watching my shows with my family."



In other news, SSAK3 recently revealed their official debut schedule.