BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances on July 25th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, SSAK3 debuted with "Beach Again", Lee Hi returned with "HOLO", and Jeon So Mi made a comeback with "What You Waiting For".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, SSAK3, and Hwa Sa were up for the win, but it was BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



Other performers included Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, J PINK, Jung Se Woon, 1THE9, MustB, 3YE, DONGKIZ I:KAN, TOO, E'LAST, Weeekly, XRO, Soong Haeng, Kang Sori, and Ahn Sung Hoon.



Check out the performances below!





DEBUT: SSAK3



COMEBACK: Lee Hi



COMEBACK: Jeon So Mi



Irene and Seulgi



J PINK



Jung Se Woon



1THE9



MustB



3YE



DONGKIZ I:KAN





TOO



E'LAST



Weeekly



XRO



Soong Haeng



Kang Sori



Ahn Sung Hoon



