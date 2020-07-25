94

Posted by germainej 1 day ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances on July 25th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, SSAK3 debuted with "Beach Again", Lee Hi returned with "HOLO", and Jeon So Mi made a comeback with "What You Waiting For".

As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, SSAK3, and Hwa Sa were up for the win, but it was BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Other performers included Red Velvet's Irene and SeulgiJ PINKJung Se Woon1THE9MustB3YEDONGKIZ I:KANTOOE'LASTWeeeklyXROSoong HaengKang Sori, and Ahn Sung Hoon.

Check out the performances below!

===

DEBUT: SSAK3

==

COMEBACK: Lee Hi

==

COMEBACK: Jeon So Mi

===

Irene and Seulgi

==

J PINK

==

Jung Se Woon

==

1THE9

==

MustB

==
3YE

==
DONGKIZ I:KAN

==
TOO

==
E'LAST

==
Weeekly

==
XRO

==
Soong Haeng

==
Kang Sori

==
Ahn Sung Hoon

===

  BLACKPINK
  SHOW MUSIC CORE
20

BlackPinKpop228 pts 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

CONGRATULATION TO MY QUEENS!!!

8

leehi42xxx329 pts 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

wow ssak3 just debuted but already nominated for the win? Wow, monster rookies indeed!

