ONF unveil the original cover for 'Spin Off' and also release a teaser image

ONF announced they will be making a comeback on August 10th and released a teaser image yesterday.

Now they have released the original cover image for 'Spin Off', which is their fifth EP. Along with the original cover, they also released a teaser image 'SPIN-OFF Parallel World: Dream / Sukhumvit Swimming'.

The original cover image and teaser photo have been released on July 29th KST and ONF will be making their comeback on August 10th.

Stay tuned for more updates as you wait for ONF's comeback!