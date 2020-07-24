9

SECRET's Ji Eun is off on a relaxing summer vacation in 'MIL (Make It Love)' MV teaser

SECRET's Ji Eun is off on a relaxing vacation all on her own, in her latest "MIL (Make It Love)" MV teaser!

"MIL (Make It Love)" is track #2 and the title track from Ji Eun's upcoming 3rd solo mini album 'Dream', set for release on July 26 at 6 PM KST. The upcoming release of 'Dream' also marks Ji Eun's first solo comeback since her contract dispute with her former agency TS Entertainment

It looks like fans can look forward to a vibrant, summer track in Ji Eun's "MIL (Make It Love)"! Can't wait to hear what her full mini album sounds like!

zicco-198 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

auuh.. she still a goddess!

AnnaKurisu57 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Jieunieeeee, I missed her so much!!

Share

