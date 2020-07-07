ATEEZ reveal webtoon teaser images feat. Wooyoung & Mingi

ATEEZ have revealed webtoon teaser images featuring Wooyoung and Mingi for 'ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Part 1'.



The webtoon style teaser image below features 'Mingi's Diary', and the caption states, "Living without dreaming is a normal thing for a guy like me. Dreams are too lavish to the poor," while 'Wooyoung's Choice' includes the caption, "I gave up on the easy way out to be with my friends. But we're wrong. I'm only going to think about one thing now."



'ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Part 1' drops on July 29 KST.



