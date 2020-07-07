29

Posted by germainej

ATEEZ reveal webtoon teaser images feat. Wooyoung & Mingi



ATEEZ have revealed webtoon teaser images featuring Wooyoung and Mingi for 'ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Part 1'.

The webtoon style teaser image below features 'Mingi's Diary', and the caption states, "Living without dreaming is a normal thing for a guy like me. Dreams are too lavish to the poor," while 'Wooyoung's Choice' includes the caption, "I gave up on the easy way out to be with my friends. But we're wrong. I'm only going to think about one thing now."

'ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Part 1' drops on July 29 KST. 

GiftzB
14 hours ago

I am loving how unique this is, can't wait for the comeback!

Armyinthehouse
17 hours ago

Oh wow! It's being years since I connect and get deep into newer kpop groups but love this concept. Heard good things about them.

