ATEEZ is ready to make a comeback with their new album 'ZERO: FEVER PT.1'.



On July 5 at midnight KST, the group revealed a 'promotion map' showing which teasers will be released on which days leading up to the album's full release. It seems a surprise teaser is waiting for fans between July 6 to 8th while the album is set for release on July 29 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the promotion map above, and stay tuned for more on ATEEZ's July comeback!