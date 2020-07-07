12

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kang Daniel to feature on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' as special host

Kang Daniel is featuring on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' as a special host.

On July 7, reports revealed Kang Daniel will be appearing on the KBS variety show as a special MC, and his special episode airs at the end of this month. 

In other news, Kang Daniel is making a comeback with his upcoming mini album 'Magenta', which drops on August 3. 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' features teams who explore the world of convenience stores.

Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel!

  1. Kang Daniel
  2. STARS' TOP RECIPE AT FUN-STAURANT
Vicentia290 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Great news, Can't wait to see Daniel

