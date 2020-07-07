Kang Daniel to feature on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' as special host

Kang Daniel is featuring on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' as a special host.



On July 7, reports revealed Kang Daniel will be appearing on the KBS variety show as a special MC, and his special episode airs at the end of this month.



In other news, Kang Daniel is making a comeback with his upcoming mini album 'Magenta', which drops on August 3. 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' features teams who explore the world of convenience stores.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel!

