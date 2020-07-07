Kang Daniel is featuring on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' as a special host.
On July 7, reports revealed Kang Daniel will be appearing on the KBS variety show as a special MC, and his special episode airs at the end of this month.
In other news, Kang Daniel is making a comeback with his upcoming mini album 'Magenta', which drops on August 3. 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' features teams who explore the world of convenience stores.
Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel!
12
10
Posted by2 hours ago
Kang Daniel to feature on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' as special host
Kang Daniel is featuring on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' as a special host.
1 698 Share 55% Upvoted
Log in to comment