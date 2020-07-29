Actress Ha Ji Won reveals the secret to her never-changing looks

Actress Ha Ji Won revealed the secret to her never-changing looks.



On the July 29th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Ha Ji Won met with reporter Kim Sang Yoon after 2 years since their previous interview, and he expressed, "You look the same as you did 2 years ago. You really look the same. What's your secret to looking young?"



The 43-year-old actress responded, "I think it lifts up my face because I laugh a lot. It's also my secret that I eat a lot of lemons. I eat 3 lemons each day."



Are you going to try out Ha Ji Won's lemon technique?

