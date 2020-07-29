0

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 4 minutes ago

Actress Ha Ji Won reveals the secret to her never-changing looks

AKP STAFF

Actress Ha Ji Won revealed the secret to her never-changing looks.

On the July 29th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Ha Ji Won met with reporter Kim Sang Yoon after 2 years since their previous interview, and he expressed, "You look the same as you did 2 years ago. You really look the same. What's your secret to looking young?"

The 43-year-old actress responded, "I think it lifts up my face because I laugh a lot. It's also my secret that I eat a lot of lemons. I eat 3 lemons each day."

Are you going to try out Ha Ji Won's lemon technique?

  1. Ha Ji Won
1 66 Share Be the first to vote

0

xjhopeex119 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

i was always wondering why she looked so damn good bruh ... but lemons? yeah, no .

Share
misc.
Mnet confirms 'Kingdom' will not air in 2020
9 hours ago   22   13,524
M.O.N.T
M.O.N.T are ready to 'BOOM BANG' in MV teaser
27 minutes ago   0   195
April, Naeun, Jinsol
Naeun names the prettiest member of April
49 minutes ago   0   1,181
ATEEZ
ATEEZ break out of dreams in 'Inception' MV
5 hours ago   20   1,599

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND