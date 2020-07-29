M.O.N.T are ready to 'BOOM BANG' in MV teaser

M.O.N.T have dropped their music video teaser for "BOOM BANG"!
In the MV teaser, M.O.N.T are having a lovely, summer brunch and enjoy a group facial. "BOOM BANG"is a track off of their upcoming cassette-inspired mini album 'Aqua Tape.', which drops on July 31 KST.
Watch M.O.N.T's "BOOM BANG" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
