Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

T-ara celebrate their 11th anniversary since debut!

T-ara celebrated their 11th debut anniversary.

T-ara debuted in 2009 with "Lie", and QriEunjungHyomin, and Jiyeon have remained as official members for their final promotions of 'What's My Name?' in June of 2017. Members from the original lineup of the girl group also shared their feelings on 11 years since T-ara's official debut.

Hyomin wrote, "Thank you for wishing us a happy 11th anniversary. I'm sorry that I'm always only receiving and that I can only say in words that I'll repay you. I'm not good at expressing my feelings, but I want to say 'I love you so much' to the members, who I'm always thankful for and miss even when they're close, and to our fans who spent my youth with me. It's been 11 years since July 29, 2009 today. 11th anniversary."

Eunjung posted on Instagram, "Let's go together with K-pop's chameleon group T-ara. Happy 11th anniversary...!!! I love you!!! Thank you for being with us for 11 years. My precious memories."

Soyeon wrote, "20090729, 20200729. Today is T-ara and Soyeon's 11th debut anniversary. Thank you so much for your congratulations. I hope that the whole world will be healthy soon, and I'll be able to meet fans from abroad. I love you."

Boram expressed, "11th debut anniversary. You remember and congratulate me first, and it fills me up with your warm feelings. I'm always grateful. Thank you."

Qri also posted a photo to her Instagram stories. 

Happy Anniversary, T-ara!

11주년 축하 해주셔서 감사해요. 매번 받기만 해서, 그리고 보답 하겠다 말로만 해서 미안해요. 표현은 잘 못하지만 늘 가까이에 있어도 고맙고 그리운 멤버들, 그리고 내 청춘 함께 해준 우리 팬들 정말 많이 사랑해...! 2009년 7월 29일으로부터 11년이 지난 오늘. 11th Anniversary >_<

taichou_san
54 minutes ago

oh shit this sejung the no 1 t-ara haters more faster than t-ara fans lol...anyways whr jiyeon post? dont tell me this sejung part of allkpop staff too?

nooDLes
8 minutes ago

Sad, they were up there with SNSD in their primes, hit after hit. Too bad management kept on adding more members for no reason. Hwayoung was a good rapper but they already had Eunjung and Hyomin. Don't get me started with Areum. Nothing against her but Qri already basically had no lines or one liners every single.

