T-ara celebrate their 11th anniversary since debut!

T-ara celebrated their 11th debut anniversary.



T-ara debuted in 2009 with "Lie", and Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin, and Jiyeon have remained as official members for their final promotions of 'What's My Name?' in June of 2017. Members from the original lineup of the girl group also shared their feelings on 11 years since T-ara's official debut.



Hyomin wrote, "Thank you for wishing us a happy 11th anniversary. I'm sorry that I'm always only receiving and that I can only say in words that I'll repay you. I'm not good at expressing my feelings, but I want to say 'I love you so much' to the members, who I'm always thankful for and miss even when they're close, and to our fans who spent my youth with me. It's been 11 years since July 29, 2009 today. 11th anniversary."



Eunjung posted on Instagram, "Let's go together with K-pop's chameleon group T-ara. Happy 11th anniversary...!!! I love you!!! Thank you for being with us for 11 years. My precious memories."



Soyeon wrote, "20090729, 20200729. Today is T-ara and Soyeon's 11th debut anniversary. Thank you so much for your congratulations. I hope that the whole world will be healthy soon, and I'll be able to meet fans from abroad. I love you."



Boram expressed, "11th debut anniversary. You remember and congratulate me first, and it fills me up with your warm feelings. I'm always grateful. Thank you."



Qri also posted a photo to her Instagram stories.



Happy Anniversary, T-ara!



