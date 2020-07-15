9

Actor Sung Joon to wrap up mandatory military service

Actor Sung Joon has wrapped up his mandatory military service.

On July 15, his label O& Entertainment stated, "Sung Joon is scheduled to be discharged from the military on the 27th KST. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there won't be a separate ceremony. He was out on his vacation and has been discharged without returning to the military. No plans for his post-military activities have been finalized yet, and he's considering his next work."

Sung Joon enlisted in December of 2018, and he recently revealed he's actually married and has since welcomed a child.

Stay tuned for updates on Sung Joon. 

