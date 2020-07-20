AB6IX is the first Kpop artist to be featured on Vevo's DSCVR

AB6IX is the first Kpop artist to join Vevo's DSCVR, a platform for recently established artists.

Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and reach wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo’s DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Jhay Cortez, Alessia Cara, and Sam Smith. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually providing support and exposure through its platform.

AB6IX recorded an original performance of their single "Surreal." The performance video is filmed all in black and white as the boys dance their elaborate choreography to their song. Many fans were proud and excited to see AB6IX featured on such a renowned platform.

Meanwhile, AB6IX was a highly anticipated group that debuted back in 2019. Many fans awaited their debut because the members consist of all the members who participated in the popular Mnet competition series "Produce 101 Season 2" where members Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi came in 3rd and 6th place respectively. Since the show, Woo Jin and Dae Hwi promoted with the project group Wanna One for two years from 2017 to 2019.

“The goal for DSCVR has always been to support and elevate emerging artists across all genres,” said JP Evangelista, SVP Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. “Adding AB6IX to our incredible roster of talent for the program solidifies our commitment to making DSCVR a global platform for performers around the world.”



AB6IX stated, “We are so happy to be the first K-POP DSCVR artist for Vevo and to be able to showcase our performances to many audiences. We hope that our content can give joy and strength to everyone who needs it at this time.”

Check out the outstanding performance of AB6IX in the YouTube video below: