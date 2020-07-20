Lee Hi reveals teaser photo with a possible part of "HOLO" lyrics

Lee Hi will soon make a comeback with her new release "HOLO".



She has been releasing teaser photos starting last week. She released the MV teaser for "SOLO" the day before and has now released another teaser photo on July 21st at midnight KST.

In the teaser photo, she revealed a part of what seems to be the lyrics to her new song: "I'm gonna stop cryin'. Stop feelin'. Stop thinkin' 'bout you, my babe. Not gonna cry anymore, gonna break out and gonna take more care of myself. I'm gonna stop."



In the lyric, it alludes to a woman who has broken up with her lover but wants to break free from the emotion. Her new song "HOLO" also means "alone" in Korean but also sounds like "Hollow" as the lyric alludes to a breakup and the emotions the protagonist wants to break free from.

Meanwhile, Lee Hi will be making her comeback on July 23rd KST. Stay tuned for more updates and the release of her comeback!

