YG Entertainment's stocks soar after BLACKPINK's comeback

YG Entertainment's stock prices are soaring high.

On June 29 at 9:47 AM KST, the stock prices for YG Entertainment rose up to 9.31% with a total amount of up to 37,000 KRW per share. During the day, the price reached up to 21.12% as its highest point, with 41,000 KRW per share.

Economic insiders suspect that the reason for this sudden hike in stocks is BLACKPINK's recent comeback with their pre-release single "How You Like That". The song is currently at a steady #4 in domestic music streaming sites and #2 on 'Spotify's 'Global Top 50' chart and #8 on its 'Top 50' chart in the US.

After a huge slump in stocks last year due to YG's various scandals, the company's financial value seems to be rising again in the first half of 2020.

In other news, BLACKPINK also broke the record on YouTube as the most-streamed premiere with "How You Like That" MV.