Minzy opens up about changing her image from 'tomboy' to 'lovely'

Former 2NE1 member Minzy talked about growing out of her old 'tomboy' image.

On June 29 KST, Minzy guested on SBS Power FM's radio program 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'. During the live air, DJ Choi Hwa Jung revealed that it has been six years she has seen the former girl group member.

"Your image changed a lot. I don't think I will be able to recognize you in public!", remarked the DJ.

On this matter, Minzy shared that she used to go for a "girl crush image," back in the days. "My hair used to be shorter. Now that I have longer hair and go around wearing one-piece dresses, people ask me if I am Minzy."

Choi Hwa Jung added that nowadays Minzy is very "cute, with a lovely image." When she reminded her of her past "tomboy concept," the female singer said, "I really wanted to speak a lot back then [as 2NE1], but I couldn't, because of that concept."

It appears that Minzy embraces her new image with a more traditionally feminine vibe, as showcased in her latest comeback with "Lovely". What do you think of Minzy's conceptual transformation?