17

5

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Minzy opens up about changing her image from 'tomboy' to 'lovely'

AKP STAFF

Former 2NE1 member Minzy talked about growing out of her old 'tomboy' image.

On June 29 KST, Minzy guested on SBS Power FM's radio program 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'. During the live air, DJ Choi Hwa Jung revealed that it has been six years she has seen the former girl group member.

"Your image changed a lot. I don't think I will be able to recognize you in public!", remarked the DJ.

On this matter, Minzy shared that she used to go for a "girl crush image," back in the days. "My hair used to be shorter. Now that I have longer hair and go around wearing one-piece dresses, people ask me if I am Minzy."

Choi Hwa Jung added that nowadays Minzy is very "cute, with a lovely image." When she reminded her of her past "tomboy concept," the female singer said, "I really wanted to speak a lot back then [as 2NE1], but I couldn't, because of that concept."

It appears that Minzy embraces her new image with a more traditionally feminine vibe, as showcased in her latest comeback with "Lovely". What do you think of Minzy's conceptual transformation?

  1. Choi Hwa Jung
  2. 2NE1
  3. Minzy
4 5,259 Share 77% Upvoted

1

alicehalf-69 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I loved her tomboy image, sad it was just a concept.

Share

1

yaja-yaha803 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She can always and has always been able to have both images (in general).
You can be a tomboy and dress feminine & you can be feminine and dress as a tomboy.

There is always a lot more to people than the style one chooses & the vibes/image that one gives off.
Personality is much more complex than feminine and tomboy.

She was always beautiful but unfortunately her image prevented her from accomplishing what other 'tomboy' idols did, which says much more about YG than her.

SM has had tomboy images for their idols & yet Amber (for example) has always been outspoken, though not without her own struggles (regarding the company).

I'm glad that Minzy is happier now but her having a more feminine image now doesn't mean that's all she is (or even her true self), & her having a tomboy image back then wasn't what prevented her from being outspoken.

It's what the company wants that prevents idols from doing what they want with the image they are assigned.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS V crowned as the “King of YouTube”
15 hours ago   41   9,452

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND