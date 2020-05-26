Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office to review and possibly re-investigate Yang Hyun Suk on his alleged drug scandal cover up

Yang Hyun Suk may be re-investigated for his alleged involvement in covering up drug usage for former iKON member B.I.

On May 26th, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office received police investigation records from the Suwon Prosecutor's Office earlier this month. Yang Hyun Suk is accused of using threats to cover up B.I's drug usage and purchase. B.I allegedly purchased LSD and marijuana in April of 2016 and is currently being investigated on his charges. The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the Suwon Prosecutor's Office investigation into Yang Hyun Suk as they believe that the Suwon office may have botched the case.

The case began in June of last year and has been suspected of corruption and inadequate investigation. Although the investigation into former YG head Yang Hyun Suk had previously ended, much to netizens' anger, the Seoul central prosecutor's office is planning to continue the stalled investigations. In addition, the Seoul central prosecutor's office will investigate allegations that private information of the whistleblower was leaked by journalists.



