AB6IX has finally made their comeback.

After postponing the comeback for about a month, the Brand New Music boy group returned with their 2nd mini album 'VIVID'. On June 29 KST, they delivered several performances, including the title track "The Answer" through the official comeback show on Mnet. Restructured as a 4-member group, AB6IX hope to rise in the K-pop scene as a versatile boy group.

Check out more performances below from the comeback show!