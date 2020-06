WayV's Kun is edgy and handsome in new teaser images for the group's upcoming album 'Awaken The World'.

The album is set to release on June 9th. Kun is seen posing moodily in a white stage outfit and scratches on his face and neck. The handsome idol definitely rocks the look with finesse, and fans are excited to see more teaser images of the other members.

Are you excited for WayV's comeback?