Former PRISTIN member Kyla has released the cover art and the release date for her solo debut album 'Watch Me Glow'.

[WATCH ME GLOW] June 13 pic.twitter.com/u0Hz7gVB8a — Kyla Massie ❤ 카일라 (@kylam_official) June 1, 2020

She made the announcement earlier today on Twitter and revealed that her album will be released on June 13th. Are you excited to see Kyla release new music?