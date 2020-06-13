VERIVERY member Yeonho garners attention for his jaw-dropping weight loss transformation

Rookie boy group VERIVERY's main vocalist Yeonho is garnering attention for his jaw-dropping weight loss transformation!

Thanks to VERIVERY's current appearance as contestants on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom', more K-Pop idol fans are taking an interest in the rookie boy group, including in each of the group's individual members.



In Yeonho's case, he's not only in charge of the powerful vocals in VERIVERY songs, but also of a totally lovable, toothy smile!

But what also caught the attention of netizens was Yeonho's cute and squishy pre-debut photos, likely from his early high school days.

According to fans, Yeonho was originally known for being chubbier during his school days. He then began a strict diet after becoming a trainee under Jellyfish Entertainment. Can you believe how much Yeonho has changed since then?

Netizens were definitely awestruck, as they commented, "Wow...wow...??? Losing weight seriously changes a person", "What kind of diet programs do these idol companies use??? I want to try it", "Heol, he's like literally a different person", "Wow Jellyfish how...", "His toothy smile is the same even before he lost weight kekekeke", "How many kilograms did he lose...", "That's a lottery win right there", "It's almost hard to believe it's the same person kekekeke", "Wahh he looks so handsome after dieting", "I need to go on a diet now", and more!