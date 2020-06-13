1

1

Posted by beansss

Jung Se Woon to make his solo comeback next month

Singer/song-writer Jung Se Woon is reportedly making a comeback next month, according to various media outlet reports on June 13!

Jung Se Woon's solo comeback in July would mark his first album release in approximately 9 months, after returning with his 4th mini album 'Day' in October of last year. The star is currently greeting viewers through tvN variety series 'Delivery Restaurant', garnering attention for his witty sense. 

Stay tuned for updates on new music from Jung Se Woon!

