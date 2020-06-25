tvN's 'Crash Landing On You' becomes a new syndrome as it tops Netflix ratings in Japan





tvN's hit drama 'Crash Landing On You' is stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan.

According to Sports Kyunghyang, this drama has remained in the Top 10 on Japan's Netflix application ever since its release back in February. Media experts in Japan figure that the series is on par with 'Winter Sonata's popularity, which was one of the first Hallyu dramas to become a huge hit across Asia.

Japanese journalists have also commented on the drama's modern 'Romeo and Juliet' concept and how a relationship under harsh conditions provide hope for the youth. As modern societies are currently suffering from COVID-19 and economic difficulties in Japan, 'Crash Landing On You' has become a symbolic story for people who have lost romantic ideals.

With Hyun Bin noted as the "2nd coming of Bae Yong Joon," experts figure that the main actor's international popularity will continue to rise. According to the article, fans are looking into Hyun Bin's performances in his previous works.

Japanese celebrities Tetsuko Kuroyanagi and Terry Ito, who are huge fans of the drama, revealed that they have watched the series twice. Anybody else also watch the drama more than once?