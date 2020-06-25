4

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Netizens gush over actor Kim Bum's latest profile photo updates

AKP STAFF

Actor Kim Bum is back in the scene!

After completing his mandatory military service duties, the actor surprised his fans with new profile photo updates. In the new photos, Kim Bum looks ever more handsome as he still looks just like his rookie days, according to the fans.

It has been reported that Kim Bum will appear in tvN's upcoming drama 'Chasing the Nine-Tailed Fox', starring Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah. Although little else is known about his other activities, small screen audiences are eagerly awaiting his first return in September, when the drama is tentatively set to broadcast. 

Some netizen comments include: "Wow, it looks like he JUST finished filming 'High Kick' (2007)", "Lee Jung sunbae (from 'Boys Over Flowers') T_T", "He still looks like an adolescent! He should come out in more dramas and movies", "How did he get even younger", "Crazy...I'm the only one who ages..."

Do you miss seeing Kim Bum on screen?

  1. Kim Bum
2 2,201 Share 100% Upvoted

2

R_Gal306 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Hes looking good. It will be nice to see him in a new drama.

Share

1

popularit3,934 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

ugh hes so cuteee he was my favorite in BOF and my favorite in high kick

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
Bang Si Hyuk's new appearance after losing weight
23 hours ago   42   40,744
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong shows off his new blonde hair
7 hours ago   8   5,122
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
2 days ago   79   41,697

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND