Netizens gush over actor Kim Bum's latest profile photo updates

Actor Kim Bum is back in the scene!

After completing his mandatory military service duties, the actor surprised his fans with new profile photo updates. In the new photos, Kim Bum looks ever more handsome as he still looks just like his rookie days, according to the fans.

It has been reported that Kim Bum will appear in tvN's upcoming drama 'Chasing the Nine-Tailed Fox', starring Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah. Although little else is known about his other activities, small screen audiences are eagerly awaiting his first return in September, when the drama is tentatively set to broadcast.

Some netizen comments include: "Wow, it looks like he JUST finished filming 'High Kick' (2007)", "Lee Jung sunbae (from 'Boys Over Flowers') T_T", "He still looks like an adolescent! He should come out in more dramas and movies", "How did he get even younger", "Crazy...I'm the only one who ages..."

Do you miss seeing Kim Bum on screen?