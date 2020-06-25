Pentagon unveils Yeo One's concept images for 'Basquiat'

Pentagon has revealed the official concept image for Yeo One.

As announced, the group will be releasing their final contest song from 'Road To Kingdom' titled "Basquiat". A song with strong electronic sounds mixed with rock, "Basquiat" is an homage to the contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. What did you think of Pentagon's performance for the song?

Stay tuned for more concept videos and individual teasers to come. "Basquiat" will be officially released on June 30 at 0 AM KST.