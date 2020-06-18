The Boyz' Kevin under fire for alleged racist terms against Asians

The Boyz' Kevin is under fire for alleged racist terms against Asians.



The Boyz member posted a video under the channel 'IHyunMan' that's currently becoming a controversy online due to his statements. In the video, Kevin uses a filter on his face as he goofs around and states, "This makes me look so Asian." He later adds, "My name is ching chong bing bong."



The Canadian-Korean's statements have caused offense to some as "ching chong" is a racist pejorative against Asians that's used to mock the Chinese language.



In other news, The Boyz are competing on Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom', which airs its finale tonight on YouTube.



What are your thoughts on the controversy?





