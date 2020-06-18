Seulong talks about collaborating with Lovelyz' Kei for duet track 'Female Friend'

Seulong talked about collaborating with Lovelyz' Kei for his new track "Female Friend".



On the June 18th episode of 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', Seulong answered questions about his duet with Kei, saying, "She really is a lovely person. She sings so well. It's not an easy song, and she finished recording it in an hour and a half."



The 2AM member also spoke on his friendship with Son Dam Bi, "Son Dam Bi noona promoted the song on social media. She's a very loyal person. She's a cool person that's worthy of a girl crush."



Have you heard Seulong and Kei's duet "Female Friend" yet?