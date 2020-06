Park Bom delighted fans with her first Twitter update in over a year.

The former idol and popular solo artist posted a bright and sassy selfie along with a caption that reads: "Finally. Everyone I found Twitter!"

She last posted on Twitter back in March 2019.

Park Bom fans were delighted by this news and reacted with comments such as:

The notification most pleasing to me — mike#BLACKLIVESMATTER (@bomchaii) June 18, 2020

LOVE YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU MISSED YOU SO MUCHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH IM SO EXCITED FOR YOUR COMEBACK💖💗💖💗💖💗💖💗 pic.twitter.com/i1EP1WaT1w — luis (@bomsbotox) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Park Bom's label D Nation has announced that she is preparing for an album release in 2020.